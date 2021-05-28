Cancel
'Shame on y'all': Bill to grant relief to prisoners convicted by non-unanimous juries fails

Daily Comet
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE — A bill to allow 1,500 prisoners who faced non-unanimous juries a chance for parole or other relief failed Thursday in the House Judiciary Committee. The bill, HB346, was written by the chairman of the committee, Rep. Randal Gaines, D-LaPlace. It won all four Democrats' support but failed to sway any Republicans. It failed with a 7-4 vote and was voluntarily deferred by Gaines.

