Virtual ‘Storytime with Shaskans’ Summer Reading Program at local libraries

By staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com
The Pilot-Independent
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKitchigami Regional Library will present children’s author and illustrator duo Stephen and Trisha Speed Shaskan for the Summer Reading Program. Pre-school and elementary youth will enjoy these free virtual presentations that promote literacy, art, and music. Let kids create their own stories by having the author and illustrator of “Punk Skunks” prompt their audience to shout out whatever comes to mind.

