Is Far Cry 6 a sequel? Is it connected to or continues the Far Cry 5 story or is set in the world of other Far Cry games, or is the new title a standalone experience? These are questions fans have had since the Far Cry 6 story was revealed last year, and have only been strengthened since the big gameplay reveal last week. Ubisoft has finally come out and clarified that Far Cry 6 is not a prequel or sequel and players don’t need to have played the other Far Cry games to understand the story.