NEW YORK (WBEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s youngest daughter, Michaela Kennedy Cuomo posted a caption on her Instagram account Thursday night, identifying herself as queer. “Today, I stand in my queer identity with pride, and in memory of those who came before me, and in memory of those who came before me. I stand indebted to the activists who fought for my right to love and happiness.” Michaela, 23, wrote.