Racism row erupts after Spanish 'equality' stamps give lower value to dark skin tones

In response to "Here's the reality that young Asian Americans are facing every day," a letter by Winston Chu of Glenview that ran May 27: There's a difference between anti-Chinese Communist Party sentiment and anti-Chinese sentiment. The former is political, the latter is hatred. Mr. Chu and our community need to make this distinction, or else, as happens so often in society today, anything remotely touching on race is attacked as racist -- usually as a ploy to silence the political viewpoints of messenger, in this case, Turning Point USA. While the TPUSA image may have poorly distinguished between its criticism of the CCP and anti-Chinese animosity (and, given the recent rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, should probably have been denied public display on this basis), any fair-minded person can see that the message is political.