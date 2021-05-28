Cancel
Racism row erupts after Spanish 'equality' stamps give lower value to dark skin tones

By James Badcock
Telegraph
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpain’s postal service has been rebuked by anti-racism campaigners after it launched a limited-edition run of skin-toned stamps in which the dark skin tones have a lower monetary value than the light ones. The Equality Stamps range was launched to coincide with the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd...

www.telegraph.co.uk
