Black Girls Breathing has pledged to expand its online network of 16,000 members to aid in the mental health of 1 million Black women and girls by 2025. Founder Jasmine Marie is happy to see the growth of her breathwork company since its launch in 2018. But she’s fully aware of the health disparities plaguing Black communities, especially when it comes to the topic of mental health. Now Marie is using her brand to help address the gaps.