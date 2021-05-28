Cancel
Tim Tebow makes transition for Jaguars; Trevor Lawrence makes rookie mistakes – Jacksonville Jaguars Blog

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tim Tebow looked like a … tight end. Trevor Lawrence looked like a … rookie quarterback. And that pretty much sums up the Jacksonville Jaguars’ organized team activity on Thursday, which was the first open to the media. Tebow’s transition from quarterback seems to be going smoothly, which unfortunately was not the way things went for Lawrence at times during the two-hour workout at the practice fields adjacent to TIAA Bank Field.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Percy Harvin
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Jacksonville Jaguars Blog#Tiaa Bank Field#Heisman Trophy
