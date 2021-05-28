Cancel
Huawei MatePad Pro 2 Rumors: M-Pencil Among New Features Of Upcoming Tablet

By Joseph Patrick
International Business Times
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Huawei MatePad Pro 2 will come with support for M-Pencil, a teaser suggests. Huawei MatePad Pro 2 is the latest device to run on the company's HarmonyOS. The tablet is set to be unveiled alongside a new wearable in the Huawei Watch 3. Huawei is all set for a...

www.ibtimes.com
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (2021)

The tablet is powered by the Kirin 9000E 5G Octa-core processor. The smartphone comes with a 12.6 inches OLED capacitive touchscreen and 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. On the rear side, there is a triple camera: 13 MP + 8 MP (ultrawide) + TOF 3D. On the front, there is an 8 MP sensor. The tablet sensors include Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass.
Cell Phonestechjaja.com

A first look at the upcoming Huawei P50 camera powerhouse flagship

At Huawei’s HarmonyOS Livestream yesterday, the company concluded the stream by teasing us with a first look at its upcoming Huawei P50 series phone– coming to be the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra challenger. A titbit of other specs was given, and it didn’t talk pricing or tease a release date, but the sizzle reel did reveal a close-up look at its interesting camera array. We expect a vanilla, Pro, and Pro Plus version of this phone.
Cell Phonestechadvisor.com

Huawei unveils trio of MatePad tablets running HarmonyOS

The flagship tablet is undoubtedly the MatePad Pro 12.6in, powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 9000E chipset, which I’ve been testing for the last few days. The large OLED panel has a 90% screen-to-body ratio, despite managing to squeeze the front-facing camera into the slim bezel – meaning there’s no notch or punch-hole.
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Huawei Watch 3 Pro in for review

Huawei's Watch GT 2 Pro was not only arguably the best made smartwatch on the market, but it was also bargain at just €299. Not content to sit on its laurels, however, Huawei is back with the Watch 3 Pro, a smartwatch that keeps everything that made its predecessor great and adds a bunch of new stuff as the company move over its wearable lineup to HarmonyOS.
Technologyigeekphone.com

Huawei MatePad 11 Specs Appeared: Snapdragon 865, 2K 120Hz Screen

Huawei held a new product launch conference, officially launched the HarmonyOS operating system, and released the world’s first Hongmeng tablet MatePad 12.6. At the same time, Huawei’s consumer business COO He Gang also revealed that Huawei will launch a new MatePad 11 tablet computer in the follow-up, and the machine will be equipped with a Qualcomm processor.
Cell Phonesigeekphone.com

Huawei MatePad Pro 10.8 Appearance Leaked: Full Screen Design

Huawei will hold the Hongmeng operating system and Huawei’s full-scene new product launch tonight (June 2). In addition to the official version of Hongmeng OS 2.0, the focus of this conference will also bring the first batch of pre-installed Hongmeng hardware Devices, MatePad Pro tablet is one of them. This...
Technologyvoonze.com

The new devices presented by Huawei this week

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. Huawei has starred in the launch of a series of products that will become part of the company’s +8 ecosystem, among which is the HUAWEI Vision S smart screen, which will be marketed only in Spain within the entire European Union, according to us. report, in addition to the HUAWEI Watch 3 family of watches and the new MatePad 11 tablet as the next devices to come with HarmonyOS, the HUAWEI MateView GT and HUAWEI MateView minimalist design external monitors, as well as the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 wireless headphones.
Technologytechnave.com

Huawei MatePad Pro release: Kirin 9000E chipset, 10050mAh battery, up to 12.6-inch display from ~RM3230

Other than the Huawei Watch 3 series, Huawei also unveiled the Huawei MatePad Pro starting from the price of RMB4999 (~RM3230) while the 5G capable variant is priced at RMB7999 (~RM5169). Not only that, but Huawei also mentioned that they have revealed a new and improved M-Pencil priced at RMB599 (~RM387) that is a lot more rounded, and the nib is coated in platinum which provides better performance and durability.
TechnologyPosted by
Gadget Flow

HUAWEI M-Pencil (second generation) has a new transparent pen tip and 6-sided design

Get more innovative when you’re creating with the HUAWEI M-Pencil (second generation). Boasting a new transparent pen tip design, it’s never been easier to draw, write, and annotate. This gadget adopts a rounded 6-sided design for maximum comfort and grip. Plus, the anti-fingerprint coating ensures that the pen holder remains clean and fresh at all times. Moreover, the HUAWEI M-Pencil (second generation) moves freely for precise handwriting and delicate strokes. In fact, it offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity to accurately sense any changes in intensity. Best of all, the ultra-low latency minimizes delays so you can work efficiently. Finally, you’ll love this device if you enjoy drawing as it features the new Stealth 360° touch. Simply double-click the pen body to switch between brushes and erasers. Finally, receive up to 10 hours of use on a full charge or 10 minutes after a 30-second charge.
TechnologyPocket-lint.com

Huawei Watch 3 spotted: Will the upcoming wearable run HarmonyOS?

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei is holding an event in early June, where it will likely focus on its own HarmonyOS and how its phones can work without access to Google Play services. HarmonyOS could power many smart devices, however, including watches like the Huawei Watch 3 that recently leaked. IT Home...
Technologyimore.com

Huawei just announced iPad Pro and iPadOS. Or, MatePad Pro and HarmonyOS – nobody knows

Huawei's new MatePad Pro runs HarmonyOS and it looks pretty cool. Huawei's new MatePad Pro runs HarmonyOS and it looks like iPad Pro. Huawei has just announced some new tablets with one, in particular, catching the eye. The 12.6-inch MatePad Pro is a good-looking bit of kit and it even comes with a rather fetching bit of software to go with it. Dubbed HarmonyOS, it seems to be a forked version of Android – although Huawei won't confirm that's the case given its current US-based issues.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Huawei guns for the iPad Pro with its first HarmonyOS tablet

Huawei has unveiled three new tablets running its HarmonyOS operating system. The new 12.6-inch MatePad Pro features a 16:10 OLED panel, HiSilicon's Kirin 9000E chipset, and a 10,050mAh battery. It has been priced at €799 ($975) in Europe. Huawei introduced three new MatePad series tablets at its HarmonyOS event today,...