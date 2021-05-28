Huawei MatePad Pro 2 Rumors: M-Pencil Among New Features Of Upcoming Tablet

Get more innovative when you’re creating with the HUAWEI M-Pencil (second generation). Boasting a new transparent pen tip design, it’s never been easier to draw, write, and annotate. This gadget adopts a rounded 6-sided design for maximum comfort and grip. Plus, the anti-fingerprint coating ensures that the pen holder remains clean and fresh at all times. Moreover, the HUAWEI M-Pencil (second generation) moves freely for precise handwriting and delicate strokes. In fact, it offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity to accurately sense any changes in intensity. Best of all, the ultra-low latency minimizes delays so you can work efficiently. Finally, you’ll love this device if you enjoy drawing as it features the new Stealth 360° touch. Simply double-click the pen body to switch between brushes and erasers. Finally, receive up to 10 hours of use on a full charge or 10 minutes after a 30-second charge.