Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California’s “Vaccine Lottery”: A COVID-19 Shot Could Earn You $1.5 Million

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 19 days ago

Trevor Filseth

Vaccine Lottery,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIT46_0aEU9qVt00

The good (and bad) news is that everyone in the state who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is automatically entered, and no registration is necessary. All Californians who received the vaccine are eligible, even non-citizens and undocumented immigrants, although some categories of people (such as current prison inmates and certain health workers) are excluded.

California’s “Vaccine Lottery”: A COVID-19 Shot Could Earn You $1.5 Million

California has had one of the nation’s more successful vaccination rollouts. As of the end of May, 56% of Californians had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 42% were fully vaccinated – both numbers surpassing the national average. However, vaccination numbers are dropping; the average number of doses has decreased from around 400,000 per day in early 2021 to slightly over 200,000 today. As California is projected to reopen fully on June 15, the government in Sacramento has stated its intention to boost vaccinations in the weeks leading up to that date.

Fortunately, California has an unexpected advantage in its rollout effort – cash to burn. Following an extremely chaotic year , the state unexpectedly ended the year with a massive $75 billion budget surplus, and has already committed to spending much of that money on a statewide stimulus check . In an effort to boost vaccination rates, California Governor Gavin Newsom has happily set aside $116.5 million for vaccination incentive programs, including a vaccine lottery.

Other states have attempted successful vaccine lotteries before; the idea has been used in Ohio and Maryland , and both states reported vaccination surges after the contests were announced. However, California’s “ Vax for the Win ” program is far and above the largest, both in terms of number of participants and dollar value. Ten winners of the statewide lottery will receive $1.5 million in cash. Thirty additional winners will receive $50,000 apiece, for a total of $16.5 million paid out.

The good (and bad) news is that everyone in the state who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is automatically entered, and no registration is necessary. All Californians who received the vaccine are eligible, even non-citizens and undocumented immigrants, although some categories of people (such as current prison inmates and certain health workers) are excluded.

More from The National Interest CDC: Next 3 Months May Be “Most Difficult in the Public Health History of This Nation” What the United States Can Learn from Israel’s Vaccination Efforts 60 Percent Believe Government is Making Country’s Recovery from COVID-19 Worse

The drawing for the smaller prizes will take place on June 4 and June 11, while the ten grand prize recipients will be chosen on Tuesday, June 15 – coincidentally the same day that California plans to fully reopen.

In addition to the $16.5 million lottery, $100 million of state funds have been set aside for a more mundane vaccination incentive: the next two million people who receive a shot will receive a free $50 gift card to a California grocery store. This half of the program is not nearly as flashy, but your chances of winning are much better.

Trevor Filseth is a news reporter and writer for the National Interest.

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Maryland State
City
Sacramento, CA
State
Ohio State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotteries#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Californians#Vaccination Efforts#The National Interest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
Related
Public Healthfloridapolitics.com

Rural COVID-19 vaccinations lag

In 23 of the state’s 67 counties — almost all rural and largely spread across North Florida — the rates were below 40%. COVID-19 vaccination rates lag in vast swaths of rural Florida compared to the rest of the state — a pattern that also has been seen in other areas of the country, a new report shows.
Oregon StatePosted by
KGW

Oregon's COVID-19 vaccine lottery making little if any impact

PORTLAND, Oregon — Oregon is offering a million-dollar lottery jackpot and all you have to do is get a COVID-19 vaccination to be entered. And yet, two weeks after the announcement, that incentive is having little if any impact. It's surely not what Gov. Kate Brown hoped for when she...
AdvocacyTravelPulse

American Raises Nearly $1.5 Million for Global COVID-19 Relief Efforts

American Airlines announced it has raised nearly $1.5 million in support of the American Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic around the world, including Brazil, India and other countries in need of assistance. The airline and more than 11,000 of its AAdvantage loyalty club...
Drinksdawsoncountyjournal.com

Anheuser-Busch offers to ‘buy America’s next round’; shots for shotguns in West Virginia vaccine lottery: Live COVID-19 updates – USA TODAY

Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch will “buy America’s next round of beer” when the nation reaches President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated, the company announced. “At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together...
Politicsjocoreport.com

Your Shot At A Million: Governor Announces $4 Million Summer Cash & College Tuition Drawings To Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations

Four North Carolinians 18 and Older to Win $1 Million; Four North Carolinians 12 to 17 to Win $125,000 for Post-Secondary Education. As part of North Carolina’s effort to encourage more North Carolinians to receive COVID-19 vaccines, Governor Roy Cooper announced $4 Million Summer Cash and College Tuition drawings to motivate those who have not yet been vaccinated — and thank those who have. Four vaccinated North Carolinians 18 and older will win $1 million each and four North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 will win tuition for post-secondary education. Executive Order 219, which has concurrence from the North Carolina Council of State, authorizes the drawings.
Public Healthowensbororadio.com

Governor Beshear announces ‘Shot at a Million’ incentive for COVID-19 vaccine

Kentuckians who have not received their COVID-19 vaccine are now eligible to win $1 million dollars through the state’s new ‘Shot at a Million’ program. Governor Andy Beshear announced that any Kentuckian who is at least 18-years of age who has received or will receive their COVID-19 vaccine is eligible. For the younger crowd, 15 Kentuckians age 12 through 17 will win full-ride scholarships to any public Kentucky college, university, tech or trade school. More information on the incentive program can be found here.
WorldPosted by
Newsweek

China Administering COVID Vaccines at Rate of 19 Million Shots Per Day

China is administering COVID-19 vaccines to its citizens at a rate of 19 million shots per day, according to Our World in Data. The majority of citizens in the country of 1.4 billion people are receiving China's Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, as more than 704 million doses have been administered as of Wednesday.
California StatePosted by
MercuryNews

How are health experts handling California’s reopening?

How safe is it for vaccinated Californians to go about mask-free indoors now that it’s no longer a state requirement?. A good gauge might be to watch what top health experts are doing as California on Tuesday drops its pandemic restrictions on how many people can be inside stores, restaurants and most other indoor places, and the requirement that everyone wear a face mask indoors whether vaccinated or not.
Public Healthcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Guyana Government Considering COVID-19 Vaccine Passport

Guyana Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony says the government is still considering introducing a COVID-19 travel certificate, as the country continues to work towards curbing transmission of the deadly virus. During his COVID-19 update on Friday, Dr. Anthony said while countries around the world have implemented the system, the...
LotteryPosted by
National Interest

One State Could Give You a Gun For Getting a COVID-19 Shot

“The giveaway will include a grand prize of $1.588 million, a second prize of $588,000, full scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia, custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns.”
Sacramento, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sacramento County resident among ten $1.5 million vaccine lottery winners

Jun. 15—A Sacramento resident on Tuesday was chosen as a lucky winner of California's $1.5 million vaccine lottery prize. In total, ten Californians, who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, were chosen as winners of the state's vaccine lottery program during a drawing at Universal Studios in Los Angeles County. Four of the ten winners were from the Los Angeles area.