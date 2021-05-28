Ariana Grande Channels Audrey Hepburn’s Style For Her Wedding Day

If you were wondering how married life is treating Ariana Grande, just look at the pop superstar’s social media accounts. On Instagram, Grande has been keeping fans updated on every new project and outfit, displaying her fashion prowess with pieces that take the babydoll look she’s known for into fresh territory. Last week that meant croc-effect Tom Ford cowboy boots worn with one of Cult Gaia’s floral silhouette tops, a chic-yet-unexpected combination. Grande and stylist Mimi Cuttrell delivered another showstopper yesterday when they pulled out a complete look from Versace’s fall/winter 2021 collection. Grande was at her glamorous best in a bright yellow mini dress, square toe platform Mary Janes, and logo-covered tights.