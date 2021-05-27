North Dakota State Capitol Tours Resume

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) today announced that tours of the North Dakota State Capitol will resume on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. “We are excited to resume tours of the North Dakota State Capitol, and to reopen the 18th floor to the public,” OMB Director Joe Morrissette said. “Tours of the Capitol have been suspended for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we resume normal activities, we are anxious to again offer this service to the public. We know it is appreciated by visitors to the Capitol at all times of the year, but especially during the summer travel season.”