Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Dramatic video captures car chase and shooting near Casino Jai-Alai Miami that wounded 3

spotonflorida.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people were injured Thursday in a wild car chase and shooting near Casino Miami Jai-Alai. Miami-Dade police are asking for help to find the gunmen.

spotonflorida.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Car Chase#Jai#Casino Miami Jai Alai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Miami-dade County, FLMiami Herald

A mother, father and 5-year-old victimized in a morning home invasion, Miami-Dade cops say

A Monday morning home invasion left a West Miami-Dade family with injuries and a ransacked house as police looked for two armed suspects. Just after 8 a.m. near Southwest 130th Avenue and 30th Street, Miami-Dade Det. Alvaro Zabaleta told media present, a woman and her 5-year-old were leaving their house when two masked armed men aborted their trip to school. Once they forced the mother and child back inside, Zabaleta said, the robbers tied up the mother and father.
Florida StatePosted by
Newsweek

Florida Teenager Diani Gomez Found Dead After Going Missing During Run

A 16-year-old girl who had not been seen since going on an early-morning run on Saturday morning has been found dead in Miami. Dayana "Diani" Carolina Gomez's body was found Sunday near a Miami marina and was identified by a family member that evening, Miami police said. The police have not disclosed the nature of injuries found on her body and initially said only that they suspected foul play. By early afternoon on Monday, however, the police had determined that she was killed in a hit-and-run. They said the vehicle involved was a gray or silver car.