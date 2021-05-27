ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Commentary: Whether It’s Floyd’s Death or an Opioid Crisis, When the Defense Relies on Victim Blaming, Racism and Stigma Persist

By Elliot Van Noy
100daysinappalachia.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleI was standing in my mom’s kitchen in April listening to The Daily’s report on the trial of Derek Chauvin. The podcast from the New York Times was discussing the primary argument of Chauvin’s defense team: They were going to attempt to prove that George Floyd was not killed by Derek...

www.100daysinappalachia.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedPage Today

Commission on Opioid Crisis Warns of 1M Overdose Deaths in Call to Action

Experts are warning that without urgent intervention, the U.S. will see more than 1.2 million fatal opioid-related overdoses during the next decade, and are calling for immediate action to curtail the epidemic in North America. In a newly published report in The Lancet, the Stanford-Lancet Commission on the North American...
HEALTH
Axios

Student's death renews calls for schools to stock opioid overdose drug

A Connecticut student's death has renewed calls for schools to stock and administer naloxone, a drug that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Why it matters: U.S. drug overdose fatalities reached six figures in a 12-month period for the first time in November, and synthetic or natural opioids were the cause of a majority of the overdoses.
HARTFORD, CT
Phramalive.com

The Pandemic Has Aggravated the Opioid Crisis – Is Biden’s Plan Enough to Combat It?

The Pandemic Has Aggravated the Opioid Crisis – Is Biden’s Plan Enough to Combat It?. The pandemic has undoubtedly altered the way of life for all Americans, but it has also shed light into the bleak statistics that are showing the opioid crisis is even worse than ever before. For the first time in history, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that nearly 100,000 Americans have died from drug overdoses over a 12-month period ending in March 2021, which is a little more than a 30 percent increase from the previous year.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
ABC13 Houston

COVID-19 disrupts federal trial over George Floyd's death

The federal trial of three former police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights during his 2020 fatal arrest was abruptly suspended on Wednesday after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19, the judge presiding over the case said. The trial, now in its second week in the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Capitol Rioter Brags About IQ Before Asking Judge if He Can Fight Prison Guards

An alleged Capitol rioter boasted about his IQ in court Thursday before immediately undermining his point by asking a judge for permission to fight his prison guards, according to a report from the courthouse. Josiah Kenyon, 34, is accused of storming the Capitol while dressed as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas and assaulting police officers with a table leg that had a nail sticking out of it. According to Politico’s Kyle Cheney, Kenyon appeared in court Thursday and indicated to the judge that he wanted to say something. Judge Carl Nichols reportedly advised Kenyon to run his statement by his attorney first, but Kenyon responded: “I have a high enough IQ range to not screw up there, boss.” According to Cheney, Kenyon then said he wanted the judge to acknowledge that was allowed to defend himself if he was assaulted by prison guards. Nichols reportedly refused to rule one way or the other, to which Kenyon is said to have replied: “Okey-doke.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Black Lives Matter activist jailed for six years for trying to register to vote after authorities told her she could

A Black Lives Matter activist has been jailed for six years for trying to register to vote even after authorities told her she could. Pamela Moses, a BLM community activist and former Democratic candidate for mayor in Memphis, has said that she had done everything she needed to do to regain her right to vote in Tennessee.She had a long list of felony convictions, including tampering with evidence, leading to her right to vote being revoked. She has said she didn’t know she lost the right to vote when she pleaded guilty. In 2019, both the corrections department and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Illicit Drugs#War On Drugs#Defense Attorneys#Racial Injustice#The New York Times#Bipoc#Twitter#Amerisourcebergen#Cardinal Health#Mckesson#Purdue
Concord News Journal

“I’ve given it to my mom,” Doctor treated Covid-ill inmates with high Ivermectin doses telling them the pills were vitamins, they filed lawsuit

While the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus continues to spread across the country, many people decide to treat the virus with Ivermectin on their own, a drug that is not approved by the FDA for Covid-19 treatment. Until now, not a single study has shown positive effects Ivermectin has on treating the deadly virus.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Society
followsouthjersey.com

Gov. Murphy Signs Bills To Help Beat New Jersey’s Opioid Crisis

SOUTH JERSEY – On January 18, 2022, Governor Phil Murphy signed a series of bills to combat the state’s opioid crisis and expand harm reduction efforts. The three bills remove long-standing barriers to expanding access to harm reduction services and supplies at a critical time when a total of 3,081 New Jersey residents died from suspected drug overdoses in 2021.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy