Massachusetts State

Four Western Mass Residents Nabbed With Cocaine, Heroin During Traffic Stop, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 19 days ago
Four Western Mass residents were allegedly nabbed with heroin and cocaine during a traffic stop. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Three Western Mass men and a woman were arrested on drug charges during a routine traffic stop by Massachusetts State Police.

The two were arrested around 10:30 p.m., Friday, May 21, in Franklin County after Trooper Anthony Lavinge, stopped a black Hyundai sedan for speeding in a construction zone on Route 91 in Greenfield.

According to state police, during the stop, in which the two could not say who the vehicle belonged to or produce a registration, Trooper Lavinge noticed drug paraphernalia on the floor of the vehicle, said state police.

The driver, Alexandrea Chadwick, age 28, of Chadwick, and the passenger, Timothy Hubbard, age 33, of Ware, were removed from the vehicle and place in handcuffs and read their rights, state police said.

The passengers were then removed with help from backup and identified as Roberto Roldan, age 30 of Palmer, and Thomas Griffin, age 27, of West Brookfield.

Troopers then searched the vehicle and seized approximately 93 grams of crack cocaine, 810 bags of heroin, several crack pipes, and a large amount of cash believed to be proceeds from illicit narcotic activity, state police said.

Investigation revealed the four occupants were traveling together to the New York – Canadian Border.

Hubbard was arrested and charged with:

  • Trafficking heroin;
  • Trafficking cocaine; and
  • Conspiracy to violate drug law.

Chadwick was charged with:

  • Speeding;
  • Trafficking heroin;
  • Trafficking cocaine; and
  • Conspiracy to violate drug law.

Griffin and Roldan were charged with:

  • Trafficking heroin;
  • Trafficking cocaine; and
  • Conspiracy to violate drug law.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

