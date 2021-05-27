Wedding Bells Class of 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Offering his medical expertise, Dr. Brent Michael will be a recurring guest on this popular radio program, starting on Saturday, June 24, 2021, with a discussion focusing on men’s preventive health. KKLA-FM 99.5 has been serving the Southern California radio audience for more than 25 years and is one of America’s most listened to Christian talk stations. Doc Talk is a weekly rotating resource featuring candid doctor discussions that keep in mind what the listeners want to hear and talk about and is hosted by Rachel Grace. The program offers a candid, straightforward conversation with a variety of healthcare providers to get personal and dive into highly requested health, wellness and lifestyle issues. Dr. Brent Michael will be a valued addition to the show, as he is committed to serving the local community and has extensive knowledge in internal medicine, family medicine and helping patients get the urgent care and treatment needed to restore their health.