Art Processors help WA Museum tell ‘many stories’

The Fenimore Art Museum hereby asserts its intent to acquire title to the following property of New York City newspapers: Albion, American, Argus, Atlas, Beadle's Weekly, Boys of New York, Boys of the World, Brother Jonathan, Christian Ambassador, Christian Intelligencer, Citizen, Colored American, Combined New York Morning Newspapers, Constitution, Courrier des Estas-Unis, Daily News, Drych, Drych a'r Gwyliedydd, Emancipator, Empire State, Era, Evening Mail, Evening Star for the Country, Evening Telegram, Express, Free State Advocate, Gazette and General Advertiser, Gwron Democrataidd, Herald of Progress, Herald Tribune, Independent, Island City, Jeffersonian, Journal and Advertiser, Man, Mechanic, Mercantile Advertiser, Merchant's Ledger and Statistical Messenger, Mercury, Morning Chronicle, Morning Courier and New-York Enquirer for the Country, New World, New Yorker Staats-zeitung, Pathfinder, Penny Weekly Dispatch, Press, Press Weekly, Recorder&Register, Rivington's Gazetteer, Saturday Evening Gazette, Spectator, Standard for the Country, Statesman, Sunday Mercury, Tablet, The Home Journal, Transcript, Wall Street Journal, Weekly Times, Weekly Universe, Weekly Whig, Western World, Wilson&Co.'s Weekly Dispatch, World Journal Tribune, Long Island City star. If you claim ownership of this property, you must contact the museum in writing and make arrangements to collect the property. If you fail to do so within one hundred eighty days, the museum will commence proceedings to acquire title to the property. If you wish to commence legal proceedings to claim the property, you should consult an attorney.