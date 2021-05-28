Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Art Processors help WA Museum tell ‘many stories’

blooloop.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt Processors, the experiential design consultancy, assists the new Western Australian Museum Boola Bardip in creating a database-integrated site-wide digital platform and mobile guide during difficult times. The museum, designed and built by Multiplex, Hassell + OMA, opened in the Perth Cultural Centre in late 2020. The $400 million project...

blooloop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Public Art#New Museum#Art Processors#Wa Museum#Western Australian Museum#Multiplex Hassell Oma#First Peoples#Bluetooth#Ghostnet#Batavia#Ar#The Museum Of Old
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
Related
Visual Artblooloop.com

Art Processors leads Outback Heritage Centre’s creative transformation

Art Processors, the experiential design consultancy, led the Centre’s creative and digital transformation, which is shortlisted for a 2021 MAGNA Award. The recently reopened Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame and Outback Heritage Centre is among the country’s leading outback heritage institutions. Seeking immersive experiences. Since its first opening in 1988,...
Laramie, WYPosted by
KGAB AM 650

UW Art Museum Annual Summer Solstice Celebration

The University of Wyoming Art Museum will be hosting its annual summer solstice celebration Saturday, June 19, from 11 am to 1 pm. This free event celebrates the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer. This year, the UW Art Museum will have limited capacity in...
Museumsarchitizer.com

Mountain & Sea Art Museum // gad

Text description provided by the architects. The art museum is an important public building in the Cuifeng Ecological Park. The meaning of “Mountain and Sea” is taken from its location, away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and jumping above the mountain; its landscape resources are excellent as well. Stone forest is winding there and the mountain is cut into two sets of platforms.
Kohler, WIplymouth-review.com

World-renowned art museum to open

SHEBOYGAN, WI — The John Michael Kohler Arts Center will open the Art Preserve, the world’s first museum dedicated to the presentation, care and study of art environments, on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The Art Preserve’s 56,000-square-foot, three-level building will provide exhibition space and visible storage for more than 25,000 works in the Arts Center’s world-renowned collection, which includes complete […]
Museums1stdibs.com

The Brooklyn Museum Tells a Fascinating New Story in Its Decorative Arts Galleries

The Brooklyn Museum’s decorative arts galleries were a comfortably familiar feature of the institution’s fourth floor for decades. Beginning in 2018, they underwent a major renovation and reinstallation — amazingly, the first overhaul since 1971— and the result is far more than a facelift. The new installation, “Design: 1880 to Now,” represents a veritable rebirth for the 3,000-square-foot-space. Previously a bit old-fashioned, the galleries today offer a fresh perspective on design, using the nearly 100 objects on display to tell the history of the decorative arts.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Woodson Art Museum exhibition to feature quilts as maps

WAUSAU – Like roadmaps, quilts in an exhibition at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum this summer reveal places of origin and paths to understanding America’s cultural fabric. “Handstitched Worlds: The Cartography of Quilts,”on view June 12 through Aug. 29, will feature quilts spanning the 19th to 21st centuries from...
MuseumsPosted by
QuadCities.com

Figge Art Museum Exhibit Is The Real ‘Dill’

Artist Lesley Dill, a renowned New York-based artist, brings historical and literary figures from America’s past to life in a new exhibition curated by the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Opening this past weekend, Lesley Dill, Wilderness: Light Sizzles Around Me features a collection of hand-painted and...
San Antonio, TXartsandculturetx.com

Traversing Geographies: Rethinking the Story of American Impressionism at San Antonio Museum of Art

In a game of word association, given the word “Impressionism,” one would most likely say “French,” or “Monet.” The word is indelibly associated with the rebellious band of avant-garde artists who mounted the first Impressionist exhibition in Paris in 1874, shocked the establishment, and changed the way we see the world. French Impressionism has become so familiar and ubiquitous that time is ripe to explore a much less familiar part of the story, one that traverses geographies and takes root across the vast landscape of America.
Museumslascrucestoday.com

Listen to Your Art with the Las Cruces Museum of Art

The next Listen to Your Art lecture with the Museum of Art will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 25. Danila Rumold will discuss the life and work of German-born American artist Eva Hesse. The lecture will be hosted through Zoom and is accessible with the following link and password: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83869492919.
Spartanburg, SCspartanburg.com

Small Museum, Big Art

Did you know that Spartanburg Art Museum has been in existence for over 100 years? Founded in 1907, it is one of the oldest cultural institutions in our community. It is also one of the most dynamic and innovative organizations contributing to the burgeoning art scene in Spartanburg today. The museum focuses on exhibiting contemporary art, or the art of our time, and is the only dedicated organization in the Upstate to do so.
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

Pandemic-delayed exhibits on display at Wiregrass Museum of Art

As if keeping time with the ambient music in the background, Chintia Kirana’s art installation sways in the indoor air at the Wiregrass Museum of Art. The scrolls of rice paper feature the burned markings left by the artist in a series of lines and dots representing the passage of time. The installation, titled “Forest of Unspoken Words,” is part of the Kirana’s exhibit “Between Heaven and Earth” currently at the downtown Dothan museum.
Museumsblooloop.com

Rembrandts Amsterdam art experience opens on June 19

Rembrandts Amsterdam is a new immersive museum for Amsterdam, taking visitors inside a reconstruction of Rembrandt’s lost studio, where he created his last works. Guests will meet Rembrandt’s wife Hendrickje, son Titus and daughter Cornelia. Rembrandts Amsterdam was created by start-up company Citysaurus, Experiences with Impact. Citysaurus was founded by...
Visual Artartfixdaily.com

'Social Encounters' In a Series of Outdoor Scenes Comprise Tino Sehgal's Summer Exhibition at Blenheim

(ARTFIXdaily.com) Blenheim Art Foundation will present a major solo exhibition by Tino Sehgal, taking place July 9 to August 15, 2021, at the UK's stately Blenheim Palace, a World Heritage Site and home of the Duke of Marlborough. Following a year of extensive confinement indoors, this will be the first exhibition at Blenheim designed specifically for the Park and Gardens.
spartanburg.com

Spartanburg Art Museum Presents “Fiber Filled”

Spartanburg Art Museum has divided its exhibition space in half for two artists to create two large-scale site-specific installations. Each artist will have approximately 1,500 square feet to build immersive installations that incorporate and magnify fragments of reality into worlds of fantasy and fiction. Liz Miller received her BFA from...
Lincoln City, ORNewport News-Times

Story Time at the Museum

Story Time at the Museum returns at 1 p.m. this Saturday, June 19, at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, located at 4907 SW Highway 101 in Lincoln City. This event will feature Doug Force (pictured during a previous Story Time) and will be held outdoors near the entrance of the museum. There will be a canopy set up so the event can take place rain or shine. Force has decades of teaching, educational and storytelling experience and makes the stories come alive. People of all ages are welcome to attend.
Museumsblooloop.com

Touring exhibitions: Amanda Mayne on bringing the British Museum to the world

The British Museum in Bloomsbury shares its rich collection of more than 8 million objects with audiences around the world through an extensive programme of peerless touring exhibitions. Exhibitions include such diverse topics as Egyptian mummies, Rome: city and empire; Italian Renaissance drawings; Ancient Greeks; an age of luxury: the...
Abilene, TXabilenescene.com

The Grace Museum Creates A Portal To Its Art Collection

When you think of a museum, you will likely envision artwork hanging on gallery walls or artifacts displayed in cases. Or perhaps carefully curated spaces that give visitors a close look into times past, or even a gaze into the future. But what about all of the other paintings, sculptures, objects, and oddities a museum collects? Where are they when they aren’t on view?
Daily Star

The Fenimore Art Museum hereby...

The Fenimore Art Museum hereby asserts its intent to acquire title to the following property of New York City newspapers: Albion, American, Argus, Atlas, Beadle's Weekly, Boys of New York, Boys of the World, Brother Jonathan, Christian Ambassador, Christian Intelligencer, Citizen, Colored American, Combined New York Morning Newspapers, Constitution, Courrier des Estas-Unis, Daily News, Drych, Drych a'r Gwyliedydd, Emancipator, Empire State, Era, Evening Mail, Evening Star for the Country, Evening Telegram, Express, Free State Advocate, Gazette and General Advertiser, Gwron Democrataidd, Herald of Progress, Herald Tribune, Independent, Island City, Jeffersonian, Journal and Advertiser, Man, Mechanic, Mercantile Advertiser, Merchant's Ledger and Statistical Messenger, Mercury, Morning Chronicle, Morning Courier and New-York Enquirer for the Country, New World, New Yorker Staats-zeitung, Pathfinder, Penny Weekly Dispatch, Press, Press Weekly, Recorder&Register, Rivington's Gazetteer, Saturday Evening Gazette, Spectator, Standard for the Country, Statesman, Sunday Mercury, Tablet, The Home Journal, Transcript, Wall Street Journal, Weekly Times, Weekly Universe, Weekly Whig, Western World, Wilson&Co.'s Weekly Dispatch, World Journal Tribune, Long Island City star. If you claim ownership of this property, you must contact the museum in writing and make arrangements to collect the property. If you fail to do so within one hundred eighty days, the museum will commence proceedings to acquire title to the property. If you wish to commence legal proceedings to claim the property, you should consult an attorney.