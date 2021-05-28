Top CBD Marijuana Stocks To Invest In? 2 For Your 2021 Watchlist
Are you looking for different ways to invest in marijuana stocks in 2021? Since the start of the pandemic, the cannabis industry has managed to thrive under the economic hardship that hit other major industries. In fact, the demand for cannabis has continued to rise in the US and Canada through 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021. As a result, many leading cannabis companies are delivering strong revenue growth in Q1 2021 financials.