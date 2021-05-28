Cancel
Do The Benefits Outweigh The Toxicity Of Being With Kody Brown?

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 19 days ago
The latest season of Sister Wives has revealed four unhappy wives, all miserable over their polygamous marriage to Kody Brown. Episodes revealing Meri, Janelle, Christine or Robyn smiling are rare. Meanwhile, Brown seems unwilling to work on his relationships and fans want his wives to leave. However, as each season unfolds, the family has somehow managed to stay together. Is there something that Kody gives to his relationships that somehow keeps them together? Surely, it is not the TLC paycheck that brings them back season after season.

TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

