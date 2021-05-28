Do The Benefits Outweigh The Toxicity Of Being With Kody Brown?

Who even knows what the future holds for the Real Housewives of Orange County these days. Kelly Dodd and Brauwyn Windham-Burke made Season 15 pretty insufferable. Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are ready at any time to swoop in, whoop it up and save the day. We saw Shannon Beador as the veteran cast member last season, which is about as exciting as it sounds. No wonder Andy Cohen says Bravo is taking their sweet time before casting Season 16. Just bring back Fancy Pants Heather Dubrow and Detective Meghan King Edmonds and all will be right in the OC again.