Lundkvist inked a three-year, entry-level deal with the Rangers on Thursday. Lundkvist has spent the past four seasons playing for Swedish club Lulea HF, for which he tallied 14 goals and 18 assists in 52 games this year. Selected by the organization with the 28th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old blueliner could make his way to North America next year, though he'll likely start out with AHL Hartford before getting a chance to break into the NHL.