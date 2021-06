We all know that boilers must be serviced annually but did you know it’s also essential to annually service and maintain your Unvented Hot Water Cylinder? Quite often homeowners are mistaken for not servicing their Hot Water Cylinder as its commonly thought hot water cylinders are serviced along with the boiler, or just don’t need servicing at all. Servicing and maintaining your Hot Water Cylinder with a fully certified G3 engineer is important to avoid any unnecessary stress and costly repairs from accumulated wear and tear as well as the profound affects from un-serviced cylinders to the performance and energy efficiency. Servicing your cylinder with a certified G3 engineer will give you the confidence that your cylinder is fully maintained as well as ensuring it is performing safely and at the correct pressure whilst also increasing its life expectancy, giving you the longest possible hot water experience.