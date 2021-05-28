Cancel
Chicago, IL

Column: This Memorial Day weekend, can ‘Quiet Place Part II’ and ‘Cruella’ get butts back in seats?

By Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 19 days ago
Chicago's reopened Logan Theatre is betting on "A Quiet Place Part II" and "Cruella" to help usher audiences back into the neighborhood multiplex. Michael Phillips/Chicago Tribune

The words “stress test” aren’t commonly associated with the unofficial beginning of summer.

But in Chicago and beyond, heading into this Memorial Day weekend, two new movies arrive shouldering a heavy burden of expectation. All eyes in the film industry are on these movies to see if they can get folks out of the house, away from the beach or the pool or the hose or the backyard barbeque and inside a dark, cool, big-screen theater for a couple of hours.

“A Quiet Place Part II,” the horror sequel originally slated for a March 2020 release, and “Cruella,” Disney’s live-action “101 Dalmatians”prequel and villainess origin story, open Thursday evening.

“It’s a key stress test for the theaters — and for the studios,” says Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore, a data analytics firm. On one hand, you have “A Quiet Place Part II” which Paramount is putting into theaters without a simultaneous streaming platform release. On the other hand, you have “Cruella,” available Friday for Disney+ subscribers willing to pay the $30 up-charge.

For exhibitors on the ropes, he says, the performance of these two films is “symbolically important, financially important and emotionally important. The movie theaters have been battling this pandemic for over a year. And the heat is on.”

Some figures: Right now, there are 4,069 movie theater locations in North America. That’s down from 5,800 two years ago. All pandemic crises considered, though, it’s more than you’d expect, especially given how the film studios have pitted theaters against their corporate overlords’ streaming platforms with self-competing release strategies.

Fandango, which is in the business of putting the best possible face on post-pandemic multiplex prospects, released a nationwide study Wednesday touting some rosy numbers. Ninety-three percent of those surveyed in a group of 4,000 said they were “satisfied” with their return this year to theaters. And 91% of moviegoers surveyed said that summer would-be blockbusters, such as “Fast & Furious 9″ (June 25 in the U.S., earlier throughout much of the world) and “In the Heights” (June 11) should be seen on the big screen, not at home, damn it. ( Editor’s note : I added the “damn it.”)

Sixty-four percent of Illinois moviegoers, Fandango’s survey cited, are more likely to see a summer movie in a premium large format, i.e., in an IMAX venue or a Dolby Atmos ass-rattler of an auditorium. That’s 9% above the national average.

Around town, the signs are profoundly mixed at the moment.

A few blocks from our house, Logan Square’s Logan Theatre has reopened and, says marketing and events director Jennifer Zacarias, “we’re really excited to be back in the community.” She acknowledges that it has been “100% frustrating” to see theaters locked down for so long, while so much of the rest of Chicago’s entertainment industry has zoomed past moviegoing in the reopening process, however erratic.

But the Logan marquee says welcome back. The bright lights were off for months, and Zacarias says, the theater’s reopening was nobody’s idea of a sure thing.

“We thought about leaving it on,” she says of the marquee. “But we didn’t want to jinx it.”

Like the Logan and other independent neighborhood theaters, the Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge has reopened for business and hopes for some decent box office, thanks to “Cruella” and “A Quiet Place Part II.” On a recent Wednesday night, I caught Buster Keaton’s 1924 comedy “The Navigator,” a Pickwick presentation of The Silent Film Society of Chicago.

At that point, seating capacity in the theater was capped at 225. “The Navigator,” with Jay Warren at the organ, drew somewhere between 200 and 225, according to Silent Film Society program director Dennis Wolkowicz.

“People seemed eager to get out,” he told me the other day. “But you gotta make it worth their while, and there’s a certain stock in these classics.”

Those numbers echo Lakeview’s Music Box Theatre finding similar success with archive titles of all kinds under gradually increasing seating capacity. But that’s a specific type of programming that’s not dependent on the way Hollywood increasingly funnels its new work straight to streaming in tandem with theatrical release.

Downers Grove-based Classic Cinemas, a family business run by Chris Johnson , has had a seriously tough time of it these past 14-15 months, as have larger chains (AMC, Regal) and smaller indies alike. The near-term prospects? ““We’re hopeful,” says Johnson, who is also president of the Illinois chapter of the National Association of Theatre Owners trade organization. He also says that the last few months have been, to understate it, “discouraging.”

“The studios are the big concern. They wiped out the summer,” Johnson says of postponements of major titles, such as “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” “I wish we had more product to serve the customers. It’s not like a restaurant when, if restrictions open up, you can get fresh food next week.”

The streaming competition doesn’t help. “The Boss Baby: Family Business” may be coming out July 2, but as Johnson notes, “to bolster the Peacock streaming platform, it’ll be day-and-date (simultaneously released) on Peacock. Right now their streaming numbers aren’t great, but Wall Street is rewarding every company who puts in a streaming platform.” This week, Amazon bought MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, further muddying the theatrical/streaming waters. Lately, Johnson says, it has felt like “a mad dash to a bad finish.”

Meantime, he’s playing wait-and-see with “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Cruella,” like everybody else. And, like everyone else who applied for federal relief money under the December-approved Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, Johnson is waiting for that money to arrive.

The numbers are stark. Johnson says his locally owned regional chain has “either borrowed or spent over $20 million so far, waiting this thing out.” Under a Tier 1 SVOG grant, awarded to venues who lost more than 90% of their business year over year in the pandemic, he has several million dollars coming. But when?

Comscore media analyst Dergarabedian notes that no two movies are likely to right the course for the moviegoing tradition. “We’re still not back to normal,” he says. “And for a century, we haven’t had a situation of people coming out of a pandemic into Memorial Day weekend.”

We start talking about “In the Heights,” which we agree should work like gangbusters with a crowd. The mood brightens.

“Wouldn’t it be nice?” he says, audibly grinning over the phone. “To enjoy that one with an audience? A good musical on the big screen? With a bunch of people?”

Michael Phillips is a Tribune critic.

What to eat. What to watch. What you need now.

MoviesPolygon

When will A Quiet Place Part II start streaming?

A Quiet Place Part II is only at the beginning of what seems to be a very successful box-office run, and while John Krasinski’s horror movie sequel is only in theaters, streaming deals and pressure from the likes of Netflix and HBO Max will keep the window to streaming shorter than ever. The movie is expected to release on Paramount Plus sometime around July 12.
MoviesSanta Fe Reporter

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Review

John Krasinski probably didn’t know the kind of magic he had on his hands with 2018′s A Quiet Place, a horror/sci-fi/family drama kind of thing wherein horrific monsters from beyond the stars show up to slash fools using echolocation. Still, with wife Emily Blunt in tow, Krasinski (who both wrote and directed the original film and its new sequel) tapped into something special, and the new installment keeps those feels going.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'A Quiet Place Part II' Battles 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' at the Box Office

In a box office battle of the scares, “A Quiet Place Part II” is facing off against the latest “Conjuring” installment for big-screen dominance. Heading into the weekend, Paramount’s sequel to “A Quiet Place” appears to have a slight edge over the competition and should remain victorious on U.S. charts. The film, directed by John Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt, debuted ahead of Memorial Day with $48 million, a pandemic-era record, and ended the extended holiday weekend with a robust $58 million. In its second outing, ticket sales for “A Quiet Place Part II” are expected to dip around 50% from the weekend prior for a three-day haul around $21 million to $24 million.
Paramount, CAkcrw.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ offers box office hope, Endeavor holds first earnings call since IPO

Following a strong box office showing for “A Quiet Place Part II” over Memorial Day weekend, industry analysts are encouraged that the box office may well be on its way back. The $57 million opening for the sequel satisfied director John Krasinski and star Emily Blunt, and the couple is now backing off their complaint that Paramount wasn’t offering a long enough theatrical window for their film.
MoviesBuffalo News

John Krasinski's idea puts teen actor in lead of 'A Quiet Place Part II'

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were in Hawaii for a movie shoot when he told her, “I have an idea.”. It was an idea he didn’t expect, an idea film executives (and movie fans) desperately wanted, and an idea that would ultimately thrust a groundbreaking teen actor into the forefront of a blockbuster.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

‘Conjuring 3’ Out-Scaring ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ At Weekend B.O. With $27M+ – Talesbuzz

Saturday AM: Refresh for updates New Line’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is beating Paramount’s second weekend of A Quiet Place Part II, with an estimated $23.5M to $22M but there shouldn’t be any doubts: It’s a solid weekend at the box office, especially as the pandemic calms. Even No. 3 title, Disney’s Cruella is doing well, on its way toward a $11.4M second weekend, -47%, after a $3.28M Friday, -57%.
Moviesaccessnepa.com

“A Quiet Place Part II” is the first triumph of 2021

John Krasinki made one of my favorite films of the 2010s with 2018’s “A Quiet Place.” It’s use of sound (or lack thereof) was an incredible accomplishment that I think back on positively and often. It has one of the most unique scripts you’ll ever read — almost completely void of dialogue — and it got people excited for a second installment. The people would get their wish in 2020 … or so they thought. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the masses had to wait for “A Quiet Place Part II” until 2021. I’m happy to report that is was well worth the wait.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

A Quiet Place Part II: What Fans Are Saying About John Krasinski’s Horror Sequel

Did anyone else get tickets for A Quiet Place Part II back in March 2020 just ahead of lockdown? Well, here we are 15 months later, and John Krasinski’s sequel to his unexpected horror hit is finally here. It’s one of the first major releases of the summer, and it not only has a tough act to follow after the 2018 success, but it's collected additional time of expectations from fans. So let’s talk about it: what are fans saying about this weekend’s big release?
MoviesShowbiz411

Box Office: Horrors as “A Quiet Place 2” May Lose Weekend to “Conjuring 3,” Major Fall of for “Cruella”

As big as “A Quiet Place Part 2” was last weekend, it may not repeat at number 1. Last night “The Conjuring 3” arrived and swept up $10 million to $6 million for John Kraskinski’s gem of a sequel. So it looks bad “AQP2” but we’ll see how things shake out. But fear not, “AQP2” has now passed “Tenet” as the number 2 movie of the pandemic era.
Moviesrespectability.org

A Quiet Place Part II Proves to Be a Loud Win for the Disability Community

NOTE: Minor Spoilers for both A Quiet Place films ahead. Los Angeles, June 3 – The horror genre is rarely a prime example of proper disability representation in Hollywood. However, Memorial Day weekend 2021 provided us with the release of the much-anticipated film, A Quiet Place Part II. After being delayed for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel to the critically-acclaimed and financially successful 2018 horror-flick, A Quiet Place, was finally released. The horror series is about a world in which aliens with uncanny hearing attack Earth. The survivors must learn to live silently to survive. The stars of both films include real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as well as Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Millicent Simmonds plays Regan, oldest daughter of the family who is also Deaf. At the end of the first film, Regan discovers that the amplifying feedback from her hearing aid tortures the aliens and makes them more vulnerable.
Moviesntdaily.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ is the best horror sequel of the 21st century

Although movie theaters have been officially reopened for a while now, it has felt like there haven’t been any movies worthy enough to be a “welcome back” for audiences. Before the pandemic hit, horror fans and general audiences alike were waiting for the sequel to “A Quiet Place,” until delays led to the sequel being pushed back to 2021. Director John Krasinski has done it yet again, and there is no doubt that his love for the horror genre translates onto the big screen. This movie was worth the wait, and if any movie can get people back to enjoying the theater-going experience, it is “A Quiet Place Part II.”
RelationshipsPolygon

A Quiet Place Part II is really a movie about divorce, stepdads, and the ’burbs

If there’s one thing I remember from childhood, it’s that my parents were always telling me to be quiet. If it’s in the mall, a movie theater, or some sort of religious ceremony, they were constantly imploring me to hush up. A Quiet Place and its new sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, are the most horrible exaggeration of that constant pressure to stop yammering all the time. Instead of social embarrassment, the downside of being loud is a very painful, ugly death at the hands of a merciless alien monster.
MoviesThe Spokesman-Review

‘Quiet Place: Part II’: Shhhh, they’re still out there

Above: Emily Blunt stars in "A Quiet Place: Part II." (Photo/Paramount Pictures) Movie review: “A Quiet Place: Part II,” written and directed by John Krasinski, starring Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy. Playing in theaters. The notion of movie serials began more than a century ago, back...