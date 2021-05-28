Column: This Memorial Day weekend, can ‘Quiet Place Part II’ and ‘Cruella’ get butts back in seats?

The words “stress test” aren’t commonly associated with the unofficial beginning of summer.

But in Chicago and beyond, heading into this Memorial Day weekend, two new movies arrive shouldering a heavy burden of expectation. All eyes in the film industry are on these movies to see if they can get folks out of the house, away from the beach or the pool or the hose or the backyard barbeque and inside a dark, cool, big-screen theater for a couple of hours.

“A Quiet Place Part II,” the horror sequel originally slated for a March 2020 release, and “Cruella,” Disney’s live-action “101 Dalmatians”prequel and villainess origin story, open Thursday evening.

“It’s a key stress test for the theaters — and for the studios,” says Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore, a data analytics firm. On one hand, you have “A Quiet Place Part II” which Paramount is putting into theaters without a simultaneous streaming platform release. On the other hand, you have “Cruella,” available Friday for Disney+ subscribers willing to pay the $30 up-charge.

For exhibitors on the ropes, he says, the performance of these two films is “symbolically important, financially important and emotionally important. The movie theaters have been battling this pandemic for over a year. And the heat is on.”

Some figures: Right now, there are 4,069 movie theater locations in North America. That’s down from 5,800 two years ago. All pandemic crises considered, though, it’s more than you’d expect, especially given how the film studios have pitted theaters against their corporate overlords’ streaming platforms with self-competing release strategies.

Fandango, which is in the business of putting the best possible face on post-pandemic multiplex prospects, released a nationwide study Wednesday touting some rosy numbers. Ninety-three percent of those surveyed in a group of 4,000 said they were “satisfied” with their return this year to theaters. And 91% of moviegoers surveyed said that summer would-be blockbusters, such as “Fast & Furious 9″ (June 25 in the U.S., earlier throughout much of the world) and “In the Heights” (June 11) should be seen on the big screen, not at home, damn it. ( Editor’s note : I added the “damn it.”)

Sixty-four percent of Illinois moviegoers, Fandango’s survey cited, are more likely to see a summer movie in a premium large format, i.e., in an IMAX venue or a Dolby Atmos ass-rattler of an auditorium. That’s 9% above the national average.

Around town, the signs are profoundly mixed at the moment.

A few blocks from our house, Logan Square’s Logan Theatre has reopened and, says marketing and events director Jennifer Zacarias, “we’re really excited to be back in the community.” She acknowledges that it has been “100% frustrating” to see theaters locked down for so long, while so much of the rest of Chicago’s entertainment industry has zoomed past moviegoing in the reopening process, however erratic.

But the Logan marquee says welcome back. The bright lights were off for months, and Zacarias says, the theater’s reopening was nobody’s idea of a sure thing.

“We thought about leaving it on,” she says of the marquee. “But we didn’t want to jinx it.”

Like the Logan and other independent neighborhood theaters, the Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge has reopened for business and hopes for some decent box office, thanks to “Cruella” and “A Quiet Place Part II.” On a recent Wednesday night, I caught Buster Keaton’s 1924 comedy “The Navigator,” a Pickwick presentation of The Silent Film Society of Chicago.

At that point, seating capacity in the theater was capped at 225. “The Navigator,” with Jay Warren at the organ, drew somewhere between 200 and 225, according to Silent Film Society program director Dennis Wolkowicz.

“People seemed eager to get out,” he told me the other day. “But you gotta make it worth their while, and there’s a certain stock in these classics.”

Those numbers echo Lakeview’s Music Box Theatre finding similar success with archive titles of all kinds under gradually increasing seating capacity. But that’s a specific type of programming that’s not dependent on the way Hollywood increasingly funnels its new work straight to streaming in tandem with theatrical release.

Downers Grove-based Classic Cinemas, a family business run by Chris Johnson , has had a seriously tough time of it these past 14-15 months, as have larger chains (AMC, Regal) and smaller indies alike. The near-term prospects? ““We’re hopeful,” says Johnson, who is also president of the Illinois chapter of the National Association of Theatre Owners trade organization. He also says that the last few months have been, to understate it, “discouraging.”

“The studios are the big concern. They wiped out the summer,” Johnson says of postponements of major titles, such as “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” “I wish we had more product to serve the customers. It’s not like a restaurant when, if restrictions open up, you can get fresh food next week.”

The streaming competition doesn’t help. “The Boss Baby: Family Business” may be coming out July 2, but as Johnson notes, “to bolster the Peacock streaming platform, it’ll be day-and-date (simultaneously released) on Peacock. Right now their streaming numbers aren’t great, but Wall Street is rewarding every company who puts in a streaming platform.” This week, Amazon bought MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, further muddying the theatrical/streaming waters. Lately, Johnson says, it has felt like “a mad dash to a bad finish.”

Meantime, he’s playing wait-and-see with “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Cruella,” like everybody else. And, like everyone else who applied for federal relief money under the December-approved Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, Johnson is waiting for that money to arrive.

The numbers are stark. Johnson says his locally owned regional chain has “either borrowed or spent over $20 million so far, waiting this thing out.” Under a Tier 1 SVOG grant, awarded to venues who lost more than 90% of their business year over year in the pandemic, he has several million dollars coming. But when?

Comscore media analyst Dergarabedian notes that no two movies are likely to right the course for the moviegoing tradition. “We’re still not back to normal,” he says. “And for a century, we haven’t had a situation of people coming out of a pandemic into Memorial Day weekend.”

We start talking about “In the Heights,” which we agree should work like gangbusters with a crowd. The mood brightens.

“Wouldn’t it be nice?” he says, audibly grinning over the phone. “To enjoy that one with an audience? A good musical on the big screen? With a bunch of people?”

Michael Phillips is a Tribune critic.

mjphillips@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @phillipstribune

