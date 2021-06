Just days after winning the Tri-Valley League title, the Schenevus softball team became Section IV Champions as the Dragons defeated Marathon 7-1 in Friday’s Class D final. Cassie Snyder was the winning pitcher in the circle for Schenevus, striking out four batters and allowing just four hits and one run. She also registered a two-run single as part of a four-run sixth inning that gave the Dragons some breathing room before the final inning.