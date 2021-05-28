Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Estate Planning for Proposed Tax Changes: Valuation Guidance for Privately Held Businesses

bloombergtax.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Estate tax laws have changed dramatically over the past several years. Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), the amount of the exemption for taxable estates was doubled from $5 million to $10 million, indexed to inflation. In 2021 the exemption is $11.7 million per person. Originally, the sunset of the TCJA provided a return of the exemption back to a limit of $5 million in 2026. The increase in the exemption allowed more wealth to be transferred to heirs prior to any taxation.

news.bloombergtax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Tax#Tax Exemptions#Federal Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
Income Taxbroganfinancial.com

Tax Minimization Strategies When Estate Planning

We’ve seen increased government spending due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will likely see more in the near future. This could mean a much larger tax bill later on. There are many long-term tax minimization strategies that you should consider: Capital Gains Tax Planning, Roth IRAs, and the Tax-Free Nature of Life Insurance.
New York City, NYlongisland.com

Legislation Proposed to Waive Taxes on Funding from $800 Million COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has proposed legislation to waive taxes on grants from the $800 million COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program. Applications for the program will be accepted starting June 10 for small and micro businesses and small for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations to help them recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.
Presidential ElectionCNBC

Families with kids would benefit most under Biden's proposed tax changes, report finds

President Joe Biden's proposed tax law changes are "skewed heavily" in favor of parents, a new analysis from the Urban Institute's Tax Policy Center (TPC) finds. The report finds that all low-income households earning $26,000 or less would see their tax bill drop by about $620, on average, in 2022. But families with children would benefit even more from proposed tax credits and changes, paying an average of $3,200 less.
Income Taxpropertyindustryeye.com

Capital gains tax reforms proposed

The Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) has released proposals to simplify capital gains tax in a new report following on from its review into CGT requested by the chancellor Rishi Sunak last year. The report, which highlights a broader concern about the low level of public awareness of the tax,...
Personal Financemccollumlawpc.com

Cary Estate Tax Planning Lawyers

You’ve worked your entire life to build your estate and legacy, and it’s important to make sure you’re able to pass on those resources to your family and organizations where you want to make a lasting impact. To accomplish that, it’s critical to understand tax implications and work to minimize any impact that taxes may have on your estate.
Worldbloombergtax.com

New Zealand to Exempt New Builds From Proposed Tax Changes

New builds will be exempt from planned changes to the tax treatment of residential investment property, Finance Minister Grant Robertson confirms in emailed statement. Public consultation now open on details of the proposals, which stop interest deductions being claimed for residential investment properties other than new builds. “The government’s goal...
POTUSThe Guardian

The G7 corporate tax plan could make the world a fairer place to do business

A decade ago, a series of scandals rumbled through the corporate tax world, as we all learned how big companies often paid little tax. Amazon, Google and Starbucks were hauled before parliament to explain why their tax bills were so low. What was truly shocking wasn’t the way they had broken the law, but the fact that they hadn’t. The global corporate tax system was incredibly leaky. International agreements to ensure no double taxation were, and are, actually leading to double non-taxation of company profits.
Jefferson County, ALwbrc.com

Changes for Jefferson County tax valuation notices for property owners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County tax valuation notices will look different in 2021. For the past 20 years Jefferson County tax valuation notices have been a yellow post card. This year, Jefferson County leaders said the Tax Valuation office is switching to a letter that provides more detail on the valuation process and how to protest.
Income Taxcbo.gov

Understanding Federal Estate and Gift Taxes

Estate and gift taxes are a linked set of federal taxes that apply to transfers of wealth. In 2021, estates face a 40 percent tax rate on their value above $11.7 million, although various deductions reduce the value subject to the tax. The same threshold and tax rate apply to gift taxes.
Lake Havasu City, AZthebee.news

No Change in Proposed City Property Tax Rate

A Truth in Taxation notice is published to inform Lake Havasu City property owners of the City’s proposed property tax levy for the upcoming fiscal year. Lake Havasu City is proposing that the property tax rate remain unchanged from the previous year. The amount of property tax paid by Lake...
Warren County, NYPost-Star

Cuomo proposes waiving taxes on COVID-19 business relief funds

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced he is proposing to waive taxes on funds that small businesses receive through a relief program. Cuomo said applications for the COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program will be accepted as of June 10 for small businesses and small for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations, according to a news release.
Economy101 WIXX

Low-tax Singapore cites trusted reputation as key for businesses after G7 plan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s trusted reputation and solid fundamentals, such as its skilled workforce, are more important factors than ever, its Economic Development Board said, after a plan by the world’s rich nations for a global minimum corporate tax rate. The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed on Saturday...
Athens, GAwuga.org

ACC: Proposal for New Sales Tax

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners will hear a proposal this evening for a new sales tax to fund transportation improvements. County officials originally planned for the special purpose local option sales tax, or T-SPLOST, 2023 referendum to occur November 2022, but now want to move the date up to May because collections have been coming in more robustly than expected.
Greenwood, SCsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Essential Estate Planning Documents

According to our next guest, one financial myth he would like to eradicate forever is the belief that you need a lot of money to even think about estate planning. Regardless of the extent of your assets, he says there are four basic estate planning documents everyone should have. Mike...
Real EstateShawano Leader

Why Do You Need Expert Tax Planning for Your Real Estate Business?

Taxes can impact the profits of a real estate business. It is essential to make your finances tax-efficient, and expert tax planning can bring you closer to this goal. With the help of a tax planner, you can gain adequate profits while paying your taxes. You can then receive more money to reinvest in your real estate business.