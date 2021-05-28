Estate Planning for Proposed Tax Changes: Valuation Guidance for Privately Held Businesses
The Federal Estate tax laws have changed dramatically over the past several years. Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), the amount of the exemption for taxable estates was doubled from $5 million to $10 million, indexed to inflation. In 2021 the exemption is $11.7 million per person. Originally, the sunset of the TCJA provided a return of the exemption back to a limit of $5 million in 2026. The increase in the exemption allowed more wealth to be transferred to heirs prior to any taxation.news.bloombergtax.com