Is Real Time with Bill Maher new tonight, May 28?

By Matt Moore
FanSided
FanSided
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Time with Bill Maher has been on an unexpected hiatus following Bill Maher’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Will the HBO late night show return tonight?. Prior to the May 14 episode of Real Time, it was announced that Maher tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The comedian had been fully vaccinated and reported no symptoms. Still, that week’s episode was canceled as was the show on May 21. It ended Maher’s impressive streak of never missing a show, dating back to his Politically Incorrect days.

