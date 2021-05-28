Cancel
Maryland Basketball: Current state of Terrapins in middle of 2021 offseason

By Sean Cole
Cover picture for the articleAs the 2020-2021 Maryland Basketball season came to a screeching halt against Alabama in the NCAA Tournament with a crushing loss to a red hot Alabama Crimson Tide 96-77. It was not the ending that Maryland fans had hoped for, as for most pundits, Maryland overachieved and won a few more games than anyone had predicted, so I think it was a great season for Coach Mark Turgeon and the Maryland basketball team in general.

