Maryland Basketball: Current state of Terrapins in middle of 2021 offseason

Iowa State basketball will take on Creighton in the Big 12-Big East Challenge, the program announced Wednesday. The matchup two head coaches who used to work together. New Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger will play against the coach who originally hired him at Iowa State in Greg McDermott. Otzelberger worked under McDermott from 2006 through 2010. The game will be played on Dec. 4 and will take place in Omaha, Nebraska. The game also falls on the same day as the Big 12 Championship Game, which Iowa State football hopes to play in.