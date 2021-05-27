Amazon Buys MGM's Hollywood Studio. What It Means For Film Industry

After starting out slow in 2021 — and by that, we do mean dreadfully, awfully, painfully slow — but things really started to pick up a few months ago. Take one look at all the incredible Netflix original movies and series from June 2021 and you’ll see so much more top-tier content than we were seeing in prior months. Sweet Tooth alone could have carried Netflix in June, that’s how good it was. But there has been plenty more that fans have loved including Kevin Hart’s new movie Fatherhood, Lupin part 2, a new season of Elite, Workin’ Moms season...