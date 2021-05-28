Missouri Senator Hawley Calls on Senate Committee to Pass Bipartisan Duck Boat Legislation; Third Anniversary of Table Rock Lake Tragedy is in July
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). Photo by Senator Josh Hawley. Missouri’s junior senator is calling on a Senate committee to expedite his bipartisan duck boat legislation, which is aimed at preventing a repeat of the deadly 2018 duck boat tragedy on southwest Missouri’s Table Rock Lake. GOP Senator Josh Hawley has filed the same bill that was approved by the Senate 100-0 last year:www.northwestmoinfo.com