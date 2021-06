Streaming, Track Premiere, Videos blackened metalcore, eOne, Mastiff, Metalcore, premiere, Sludge, UK. If you’re in the mood for a good crushing, the latest album from Mastiff should help you get that out of your system. The band is a five-piece outfit from Hull, UK, and comes loaded with devotion to sludge, black metal, and all the varieties of ‘core styles from the 2000s. It’s a rousing blend of savage power that’s ready for the mosh pit as it is for your next clandestine ritual in the woods. The band’s new song, “Endless,” is one of the more immediately blackened songs on the record, but still brings in the hardcore energy. It’s a blend that’s reminiscent of bands like All Pigs Must Die, but with a more overt influence of bands like Converge, and if you listen closely, some Botch, Cave In and Coalesce sneaks in there as well.