A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing at an illegal street party in Nottingham.Police said they were attacked as they attempted to give first aid to an 18-year-old man who had been knifed at the gathering in Old Basford, Nottingham.Three officers were injured after a group of people at the party hurled bottles at police and also damaged vehicles in the nearby vicinity on 12 June at around 10pm.A 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. The teenage victim is now in...