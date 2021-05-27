Tagliatelle with confit fennel, chilli and egg yolk
Fresh pasta is a wonderful thing, and this silky tagliatelle dish from Henry Freestone shows you how to make it from scratch. Served with a buttery slow-cooked fennel, chilli and garlic sauce, it's topped with an extra egg yolk for added richness, plus a blanket of Parmesan and crispy breadcrumbs for crunch. A perfect dish for any occasion, although if you're strapped for time during the week you can simply use ready-made fresh tagliatelle and focus on the sauce.www.greatbritishchefs.com