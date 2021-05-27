Tagliatelle with confit fennel, chilli and egg yolk

There’s a presumption that when the weather gets warmer, all a person wants is salad. Well, not this person. While I love salads, for dinner I need to feel the warmth of a meal in my belly. There is a wealth of dals out there, as many as there are Indian cooks, but the sort I want in summer is a light, fresh one such as today’s recipe, which I first ate from the London-based tiffin delivery service Dabba Drop. It is sweet with fennel, fresh from the dill and wonderfully zingy with lime.