AirPods Pro 2 to Feature Updated Motion Sensors, With a Focus on Fitness Tracking, for a 2022 Release

The Beats Studio Buds are a little unusual for an Apple product -- yes, Apple owns Beats, for those who might have missed that 2014 acquisition. Unlike Apple's own mega popular AirPod headphones, these new Beats noise-canceling true-wireless earbuds are being targeted at Android users, too. (If they sound like old news, thank a steady stream of recent leaks, up to and including LeBron James.) Beats says they offer a "universal" user experience for iOS and Android, and while that's not completely true, it raises the question, is that a good or bad thing? Well, it depends on what side of the OS fence you're on. While these are excellent earbuds that arguably sound better than the AirPods Pro, they're missing some features that Apple users have come to know and love in the AirPods and even other Beats headphones.