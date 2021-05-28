AirPods Pro 2 to Feature Updated Motion Sensors, With a Focus on Fitness Tracking, for a 2022 Release
The AirPods Pro 2 have not been in the rumor circulation frequently, likely because the AirPods Pro are doing extremely well, and Apple might not feel to release the new ones as early. Well, according to a new report, you will be right on that account, as the next-generation wireless earbuds are expected launch release in 2022. However, the successor to the original ‘Pro’ models will come with more features, as you will read on about shortly.wccftech.com