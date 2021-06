Julio Jones is poised to get his wish for a trade, and it will be with new Falcons head coach Arthur Smith's previous team, the Titans. Jones should more than fill the need the Titans developed in their receiving corps with their free agency loss of No. 2 receiver Corey Davis. And while football fans will lose out on seeing what Smith himself could do with the Falcons skill talent that with Jones looked like some of the best in the sport, Jones's move to what should be a similar system with new Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is a good consolation prize.