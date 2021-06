Reuters reported that growth in China’s factory output has slowed for a third straight month in May, likely weighed down by disruptions caused by Covid-19 outbreaks in the country’s southern export powerhouse of Guangdong. Meanwhile, congestion continues to mount at the shipping ports in Guangdong Province in southern China due to a new Covid-19 outbreak that could take months to reverse, Footwear News reports. Though it’s not yet summer, the ongoing delays could affect inventory levels in the United States during the ever-important holiday shopping period.