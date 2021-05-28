Diablo II: Resurrected Alpha Mods Are No Longer Available Following a C&D From Blizzard

Pre-order now and receive: - Early access to the Diablo® II: Resurrected™ beta - The Diablo® II-themed Barbarian transmog for Diablo® III* The Diablo® Prime Evil Collection includes: - Diablo® III: Eternal Collection game - Diablo® II: Resurrected™ game - Diablo® III: Hatred’s Grasp Wings DLC* - Diablo® III: Mephisto Pet DLC* Diablo® II: Resurrected™ is the definitive remastering of Diablo® II and its Lord of Destruction® expansion—two hallmark entries in Blizzard Entertainment’s genre-defining action role-playing series. Veteran players, as well as those who missed out when the original game was first released on PC twenty years ago, can now experience Diablo® II’s timeless gameplay with modern visuals and audio that take advantage of today’s gaming hardware. Ascend the Forgotten Tower, blaze a trail through the jungles of Kurast, and storm the gates of Hell to defeat Diablo himself. Then, scale the peak of Mount Arreat to face Baal, the Lord of Destruction, in Worldstone Keep. Seven of Sanctuary’s greatest champions await at the iconic campfire screen—the Amazon, Assassin, Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Paladin, and Sorceress. Each is highly customizable with countless build and gear options for players to explore. Diablo® II: Resurrected can be played as a solo experience, or grab some friends on your preferred platform and enjoy up to 8-player co-op. Then blow off some steam and claim a few ears by engaging in thrilling PvP duels outside of town. Find your way back to New Tristram in Diablo® III: Eternal Collection, 20 years following the events in Diablo II: Resurrected. Return to where it all began and investigate rumors of a fallen star: the first sign of evil's rebirth, and an omen that the End Times have begun. Harness the might of your heroic birthright as one of seven playable classes. *The transmog, pet and wings will be available in-game in Diablo III prior to the release of Diablo II: Resurrected.