Diablo II: Resurrected Alpha Mods Are No Longer Available Following a C&D From Blizzard

By Francesco De Meo
wccftech.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo popular mods for the Diablo II: Resurrected alpha client are no longer available for download, as Blizzard sent a C&D letter to their developers. The two mods, D2ROffline and D2RModding, allowed players to play classes not officially available in the alpha and even play the alpha offline, so it is not surprising that Blizzard cracked down on them.

#Mods#Modding#Alpha#Blizzard#C D
