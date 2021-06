More than 40 million people in the UK have now received their first does of a coronavirus vaccine, according to official figures, as hopes were raised that the jab campaign had “broken the chain” between infection and serious illness.Matt Hancock, the healthy secretary, said reaching the milestone in less than six months was an “astonishing achievement”, with more than three-quarters of adults receiving their first dose and more than half receiving the full two doses.The Sunday Telegraph reported that ministers were planning to begin vaccination of children aged between 12 and 15 in the second half of August. The...