FAFSA Frenzy Summer Edition offers Missouri students last-minute help filing their Free Application for Federal Student Aid
Missouri students are getting a second chance at free help to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) this summer. It's all thanks to a series of events called the FAFSA Frenzy Summer Edition, hosted by the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD). The Summer Edition events will be held from June 2, 2021, through July 15, 2021.