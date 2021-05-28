Cancel
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares moved upwards by 21.13% to $1.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $266.9 million.
  • Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) stock increased by 9.99% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.
  • Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) stock increased by 7.56% to $5.4.
  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock increased by 7.17% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.2 million.
  • Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) shares moved upwards by 6.4% to $61.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock rose 6.04% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.1 million.

  • Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) stock fell 12.93% to $9.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $589.3 million.
  • Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares declined by 7.39% to $7.02. The company's market cap stands at $123.8 million.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares decreased by 6.94% to $15.54. The company's market cap stands at $463.3 million.
  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares fell 5.75% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.
  • Lannett (NYSE:LCI) stock fell 5.35% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $193.8 million.
  • Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares fell 4.31% to $8.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.3 million.
