Behind the scenery: Roanoke's 'Mountain Goats' help keep the Appalachian Trail's popular spots accessible
Imagine hiking for an hour or two through the woods, up twisting switchbacks of a dusty footpath, straining body and mind against mountain slopes, then as the vegetation clears toward the top and a vista approaches, unexpectedly into view appear a trio of retirees, nicknamed the Mountain Goats, whittling away with hand tools at a big chunk of rock, and whistling as they work.dailyprogress.com