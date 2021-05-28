Behind the scenery: Roanoke's 'Mountain Goats' help keep the Appalachian Trail's popular spots accessible

I tossed and turned all night even though I was in a comfy town bed. In the morning, I was annoyed that I had slept badly but was happy to be with my mom so I brushed it off quickly. We drove Bug, Lady Bird, and Lindsey back to the trail and then went to Walmart so I could resupply. It was so fun having my mom around to share all of these small trail experiences and show her what my trail life was like. We went to a CVS where I was finally able to get my first COVID vaccine and then hung out in the car for a while and talked.