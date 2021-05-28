Deal of the day – 50% off EVERYTHING at Totallee

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally official--Amazon's annual mega sale will be back on June 21 and 22, offering literally thousands of deals for Prime members to take advantage of across every category, from video games and tech to toys, kitchenware, beauty, apparel, and more. As always, Amazon is already building hype for the event with a slew of early Prime Day deals, and you can expect to see even more offers go live as the event draws closer. Whether you're a longtime Prime member or considering signing up for that free trial to take advantage of this month's deals, here's what you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021.