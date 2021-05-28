Cancel
Deal, NJ

Deal of the day – 50% off EVERYTHING at Totallee

By Julie Strietelmeier
The Gadgeteer
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAL NEWS – It’s the perfect time to get a new crazy thin case, screen protector, or accessory for your phone from Totallee because they are having a HUGE Memorial Day sale for 50% OFF all the products on their site. All you have to do is use the promo code MEMORIAL. This special discount code will be valid until 5/31/21 (11:59 pm PST). Time is running out, so head over to totalleecase.com now before you lose this chance to get cool stuff for your iPhone, Samsung Galaxy phone, or Pixel at half price!

