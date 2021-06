Power was restored in Chesterton and Munster after earlier power outages that affected over 1,900 NIPSCO customers in both towns. The outage in Chesterton was caused by a tree that had fallen down about 3:55 a.m. at the intersection of Dickinson Road and Porter Avenue and in Munster by an issue at a nearby substation, said NIPSCO spokeswoman Megan Henning.