Dana White will never not share how he violently feels. So it’s no surprise he’s had a lot to say about the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition match. “That wasn’t a f—king boxing match,” White told UFC Arabia (transcription via MMAFighting). “Like I said before, there’s always going to be a market for that kind of stuff. There’s always going to be people that are willing to put down $50 to watch that kind of stuff. That’s so far away [from what we do]. Think about this — imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes.