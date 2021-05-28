COVID-19 Relief Options That Can Help Your Small Business

On May 25, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the $800 Million Small Business Recovery Grant Program (the “Program”) aimed at providing much-needed assistance to eligible small businesses, micro-businesses and for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations in New York State that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. This Client Alert provides a general summary of the Program. This information is not legal advice and may not be suitable for all client situations. As always, if you would like specific legal assistance with respect to these programs or any other matters, please do not hesitate to contact your HH&K attorney.