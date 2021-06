Walmart is using CommerceIQ to provide advertising opportunities and real-time analytics to grocery brands:. “Amazon Fresh and Walmart have revealed new capabilities from e-commerce management platform provider CommerceIQ that will help grocery brands carried by the online retailers succeed in one of the fastest-growing segments of e-commerce, which is projected to reach $100 billion this year. In the wake of launching omnichannel coverage for all major online retailers, CommerceIQ now provides real-time, retail-aware advertising for Walmart and Amazon, with additional ZIP code-level precision to ensure localized availability for Amazon Fresh customers.”