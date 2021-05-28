12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock increased by 21.26% to $7.3 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares rose 11.7% to $25.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.0 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock rose 11.63% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $500.9 million.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares increased by 8.58% to $87.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock increased by 8.02% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares increased by 7.84% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock fell 5.5% to $16.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $309.4 million.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock decreased by 5.22% to $18.18. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock decreased by 4.71% to $8.3.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares decreased by 3.11% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) stock declined by 2.5% to $62.93. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock fell 2.43% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.