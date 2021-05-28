12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) stock moved upwards by 11.69% to $13.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares increased by 6.24% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million.
- Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) stock increased by 5.15% to $237.48. The company's market cap stands at $219.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares moved upwards by 4.78% to $51.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock increased by 3.6% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $175.2 million.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares increased by 3.39% to $12.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
Losers
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock fell 5.62% to $24.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares declined by 5.55% to $30.32. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares declined by 5.27% to $27.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares declined by 4.25% to $9.03. The company's market cap stands at $436.3 million.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock fell 4.06% to $473.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock declined by 2.86% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $92.1 million.