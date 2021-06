We would like to thank Alfred Giraud and Savona Communications for sending us a sample to review. This powerful and inviting whisky epitomizes the harmony achieved through our blending and aging techniques. We begin with a blend of two non-peated French malt distillates that matured in different casks, the majority in extra old cognac casks and a proportion in new French Limousin and American oak casks. Once the optimal blend is achieved, the double malt ages exclusively in extra old cognac casks where it develops complex and balanced flavors. Finally, it is blended with a lightly peated French malt distillate and is finished in the same extra old cognac casks until it reaches its optimal flavor.