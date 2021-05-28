Cancel
Pope Orders Inquiry Into German Church's Handling of Abuse Allegations

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 19 days ago

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Pope has dispatched two senior foreign bishops to investigate the Archbishop of Cologne's handling of sexual abuse allegations in Germany's largest archdiocese, the pontiff's representative in Germany said on Friday. Archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki has been criticised for his handling of historic child sex abuse allegations,...

Pope Francis
Berlin, DE
Europe
Vatican City
Germany
