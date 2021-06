As the pandemic begins to wind down budgets in some north Fulton cities are ramping up. Roswell, Alpharetta and Sandy Springs are considering bigger fiscal year 2022 budgets than fiscal year 2021, when many businesses were unable to operate at full capacity and commercial property values suffered. The value of residential property, which is used to determine the amount a homeowner pays in property taxes, surged during the pandemic. This means tax bills would rise even if cities keep the tax rate flat.