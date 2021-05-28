Crews scramble to contain two wildfires near Alpine

Two new White Mountains wildfires are growing rapidly, with fire crews scrambling to get a box around them to prevent their spread. The McDonald Tank Fire south of Tonto Lake near the Black River on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation started from unknown causes on Tuesday and grew to 1,500 acres by Thursday. The fire’s moving toward the Black River, with active running, torching, flanking and backing. It’s mostly burning in timber, brush and tall grass. The 159 firefighters were trying to figure out how to contain its spread using backfires and firebreaks on existing road systems.