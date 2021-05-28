Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Crews scramble to contain two wildfires near Alpine

By Peter Aleshire, consulting publications editor
Payson Roundup
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo new White Mountains wildfires are growing rapidly, with fire crews scrambling to get a box around them to prevent their spread. The McDonald Tank Fire south of Tonto Lake near the Black River on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation started from unknown causes on Tuesday and grew to 1,500 acres by Thursday. The fire’s moving toward the Black River, with active running, torching, flanking and backing. It’s mostly burning in timber, brush and tall grass. The 159 firefighters were trying to figure out how to contain its spread using backfires and firebreaks on existing road systems.

www.paysonroundup.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Drought#National Weather Service#Wildfire#The U S Drought Monitor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Saint George, UTGephardt Daily

Crews on scene of new wildfire southwest of St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a new wildfire southwest of St. George Friday afternoon. The fire, in the area of mile marker 25 on Interstate 15, is estimated at 948 acres and is zero percent contained, according to the Utah Fire Info website.
Embarrass, MNhometownfocus.us

Embarrass wildfire is 95 percent contained

EMBARRASS — The Rahkola Road Fire near State Highway 135 and County Highway 21 in Embarrass was 95 percent contained as of Tuesday, June 22, according to a final update from the Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS). The fire was detected on Friday, June 18 and grew to 60 acres.
Rapid City, SDkbhbradio.com

Fire crews continue to battle area wildfires

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Ahead of the Thursday night rain storms that came through the area, fire crews continued to battle wildfires across the area. Great Plains Fire says the largest was a 100 acre blaze burning in the Sage Creek Wilderness area south of Wasta and located in the extreme NW corner of Badlands National Park north of the Sage Creek Road.
Wayne County, WVWSAZ

UPDATE: Crews contain fire at Save A Lot

UPDATE (6/25/21 2:11 a.m.): Wayne County Dispatchers tell us the fire is now under control. Firefighters are still on scene putting out hot spots. It’s unclear what the extent of the damage is to the building. WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire broke out at the Save A Lot...