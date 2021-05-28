Cancel
Comics

Sonic The Hedgehog

 28 days ago

Cast: James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough. SONIC THE HEDGEHOG is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound - human - best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

#Sonic The Hedgehog
Video GamesNintendo Life

Video: Enjoy An Hour Of Sonic The Hedgehog History In This Retrospective

There are a number of major anniversaries this year, one of which is Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th year. SEGA is celebrating this year with events like an upcoming Sonic Symphony, various cameos and the upcoming release of Sonic Colors Ultimate. Of course, fans are getting involved with their own celebrations as well.
Video Gamestecheblog.com

Sonic the Hedgehog Invades Minecraft in New Downloadable Content (DLC) Package

In celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th birthday, Minecraft gets an all-new DLC, complete with procedurally generated locations, whether it be a standard forest trail or beach route to the iconic Green Hills Zone and Chemical Plant Zone. Just like its SEGA counterpart, there are rings to collect. Sure, they may be the blockiest rings you have ever laid your eyes on, but they get the job done and there are also plenty of obstacles to dash past as well as bosses to defeat. Read more for a video and additional information.
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Mojang and Sega partner to bring Sonic the Hedgehog to Minecraft

Mojang Studios and Sega have partnered together to add Sonic the Hedgehog to Minecraft as part of the character's 30th anniversary celebrations. After being teased during Sonic Central last month, the collaboration was finally confirmed that will see Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow and Doctor Eggman be transported into the world of Minecraft. Numerous levels will also be available to access (according to the trailer), such as Green Hill Zone and Chemical Plant.
Video GamesCult of Mac

Sonic the Hedgehog speeds onto Minecraft to celebrate 30th birthday

It’s somehow been 30 years since Sega’s rapid blue hedgehog mascot, Sonic, first speeded his way onto the Genesis and into video game history on June 23, 1991. To celebrate the occasion, Minecraft has released an official DLC pack that lets you play through recreations of some of Sonic’s most iconic levels from the original Sonic the Hedgehog inside, well, Minecraft. It even includes blocky rings to collect.
Musicbleedingcool.com

Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony Happening Today

As part of the 30th Anniversary of Sonic The Hedgehog, SEGA and the Summer Game Fest will be hosting a special symphony concert today. The Sonic Symphony Orchestra event will be kicking off at 12pm PT on both the official Sonic YouTube and Twitch channels, as we have the YouTube channel for you below to check out. The event itself will be a rundown of all of your favorite Sonic memories in the form of song. If you've ever seen the live Final Fantasy or Legend Of Zelda concerts over the years, it will be a lot like them as you'll hear beautifully performed versions of game tracks along with some visuals of each game they came from, as they run through a plethora of Sonic The Hedgehog titles that have been released over the past three decades. The main symphony will be conducted by Tomoya Ohtani, with a special performance from Crush 40. We have more info below as well as the feed to watch the show. Enjoy the performance!
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Sonic the Hedgehog turns 30: How Sega transformed 'Mr Needlemouse' into one of gaming's most enduring icons

Sega's iconic blue mascot just turned 30-years old. He's starred in some of the best Mega Drive games and appeared in over 80 video games in that time – everything from platformers, racing games, fighting games, and more. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, Retro Gamer speaks to Sonic creator, Yuji Naka, about the origins of the original Mega Drive classic.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Sonic the Hedgehog: 30th Anniversary Special

IDW Publishing celebrates 30 years of Sonic this week with the release of the oversized Sonic the Hedgehog: 30th Anniversary Special, and we’ve got the official preview for you here…. After 30 years of going fast, it’s time for fans to celebrate the speediest hedgehog of all time! It’s an...
Video GamesMovieWeb

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Team Celebrates Franchise's 30th Anniversary Alongside Fans

Sonic the Hedgehog is trending online as fans celebrate the 30th "birthday" of the video game legend turned movie star. On June 23, 1991, the very first Sonic the Hedgehog video game was released for the Sega Genesis. Almost single handedly, the speedy rodent elevated the Sega Genesis as a serious competitor to Nintendo's Super Nintendo console, as the game was an instant hit that spawned a highly successful franchise.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Images of Sonic Prime, the animated series of the blue hedgehog for Netflix are filtered

Apparently part of the concept art of Sonic Prime has been leaked online, which could offer fans a first look at the new Sonic series the Hedgehog para Netflix. An user by Reddit shared an elink to Patrick Horan’s post on ArtStation, where the art of the series was apparently glimpsed before the artist allegedly removed it. According Nintendo Life, Horan originally posted the images along with a note revealing that was responsible for “smart” Y “clean up designs and color” of the conceptual pieces of the Netflix series.