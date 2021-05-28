As part of the 30th Anniversary of Sonic The Hedgehog, SEGA and the Summer Game Fest will be hosting a special symphony concert today. The Sonic Symphony Orchestra event will be kicking off at 12pm PT on both the official Sonic YouTube and Twitch channels, as we have the YouTube channel for you below to check out. The event itself will be a rundown of all of your favorite Sonic memories in the form of song. If you've ever seen the live Final Fantasy or Legend Of Zelda concerts over the years, it will be a lot like them as you'll hear beautifully performed versions of game tracks along with some visuals of each game they came from, as they run through a plethora of Sonic The Hedgehog titles that have been released over the past three decades. The main symphony will be conducted by Tomoya Ohtani, with a special performance from Crush 40. We have more info below as well as the feed to watch the show. Enjoy the performance!